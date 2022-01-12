Randall sweeps, Amarillo High defeats Lady Rebels, Texline and Wildorado split

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - District play is here for most high school basketball teams except 5A boys. They tipoff District on Friday. Randall boys and girls won their matchups. The Lady Raiders now (2-0) in District 3-5A. The Amarillo High Lady Sandies won a rivalry over Tascosa also staying undefeated in District. Texline faced off against Wildorado in both boys and girls for District 3-A, and the Tornadoes won the boys while the Lady Mustangs won the girls game.

SCORES

Girls: 5A Caprock 42, Randall 62

No. 6 Amarillo High 81, Tascosa 39

1A Texline 24, Wildorado 48

Boys: 1A No. 1 Texline 64, No. 7 Wildorado 23

5A Clovis 28, Randall 65

