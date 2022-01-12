Panhandle Behavioural Health hosting annual meeting

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Panhandle Behavioural Health Alliance will be holding their annual meeting this February.

The meeting will take place on Feb. 2, at 12:00 p.m.

Zoom access will be available or in-person at the Amarillo College Washington Campus, in the Oak room on the second floor.

Registration is required for those who would like to attend in-person.

The event is $15 per person, followed by lunch for those who are attending.

