Man wanted in Randall County on bond surrender for burglary charge
Published: Jan. 12, 2022 at 7:14 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Randall County Sheriff’s Office is looking for Weston Wild Thompson.
Officials said Thompson is wanted for felony bond surrender for an enhanced charge of burglary of a building.
Those with information on his location are asked to call RCSO at 806-468-5800.
For the chance at a cash reward, tips can be called in anonymously by contacting Amarillo Crime Stoppers at 806-374-4400.
