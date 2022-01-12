Man wanted in Randall County on bond surrender for burglary charge

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Randall County Sheriff’s Office is looking for Weston Wild Thompson.

Officials said Thompson is wanted for felony bond surrender for an enhanced charge of burglary of a building.

Those with information on his location are asked to call RCSO at 806-468-5800.

For the chance at a cash reward, tips can be called in anonymously by contacting Amarillo Crime Stoppers at 806-374-4400.

