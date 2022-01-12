Who's Hiring?
Hobbs woman accused of dumping newborn due in court

Security video shows the moment when 18-year-old Alexis Avila pulled up in a white car, open...
Security video shows the moment when 18-year-old Alexis Avila pulled up in a white car, open the back passenger door, grab a black bag, toss it into the dumpster and then leave.(Hobbs Police Department)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Jan. 12, 2022 at 1:44 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HOBBS, NM (KCBD) - The 18-year-old woman accused of throwing her newborn baby in a dumpster behind a mall in Hobbs, New Mexico is due in court Wednesday afternoon.

Alexis Avila will be arraigned in a Lea County courtroom where she is facing charges of attempted murder.

There is also a pre-detention hearing scheduled where a judge will decide if Avila will be held in custody while awaiting trial.

Investigators say Avila admits she threw her newborn son into a dumpster just hours after giving birth. She claims she didn’t know she was pregnant until the day before. The act was caught on a security camera, which helped police in finding Avila.

The infant was in the dumpster about six hours before being found by a woman and two men who were searching the dumpsters for “anything of value.”

The infant is in the care of the New Mexico Department of Children, Youth and Families.

KCBD NewsChannel 11 is in Lovington, NM for the hearing and will update this article.

Those wishing to make donations to benefit the newborn child may do so at the New Mexico Children Youth & Families Department’s (NMCYFD) office at 907 West Calle Sur, Hobbs, New Mexico 88240.

Monetary donations are not accepted, but donations of gift cards and new items such as toys, clothes, diapers, hygiene products, etc. will be received; donations of used items will not be accepted.

Additionally, donations of new items for children of all ages in the care of the NMCYFD are accepted every day, and these children are always in dire need of such items.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.

