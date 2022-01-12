Doppler Dave Expects One More Calm Day Before The Wind Returns

This quiet pattern will remain intact through tomorrow and the a strong cold front will affect us starting Friday. After lows near 30 tonight, tomorrow will be sunny with highs in the upper 60s. Winds will stay light tomorrow, generally less than 10mph. A strong push of northerly winds will then accompany a front Friday afternoon. Cold and blustery weather will settle in behind the front on Saturday with highs only in the 30s.

