Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert Connections
Health Connections
Contests
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Go Local
Advertisement

Doppler Dave Expects One More Calm Day Before The Wind Returns

By Dave Oliver
Published: Jan. 12, 2022 at 4:36 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

This quiet pattern will remain intact through tomorrow and the a strong cold front will affect us starting Friday. After lows near 30 tonight, tomorrow will be sunny with highs in the upper 60s. Winds will stay light tomorrow, generally less than 10mph. A strong push of northerly winds will then accompany a front Friday afternoon. Cold and blustery weather will settle in behind the front on Saturday with highs only in the 30s.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amarillo police arrest 4 men for online solicitation of a minor
Walt Howard celebrates 40 years at NewsChannel 10
Tx Panhandle journalism icon Walt Howard retires after more than 40 years at NewsChannel 10
Fire
Crews contain grass fire near Western and Amarillo Boulevard
The suspect seen on security footage
Amarillo police search for suspect in business robbery
Victoria Bolan is charged with felony child abuse.
Mother arrested after 1-year-old tests positive for meth, marijuana and ecstasy

Latest News

Adrian's Wednesday's Forecast
Adrian's Wednesday Forecast
weather
VIDEO: Weather forecast with Doppler Dave
Hump Day Forecast
Wednesday’s Forecast: Sunny, light winds, and Mild
News and weather on-demand
Doppler Dave Tracks A Calm Day Tomorrow