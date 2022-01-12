Who's Hiring?
Curry County Courthouse public entrance temporarily relocated

Curry County, NM (Source: Curry County)
By Kaitlin Johnson
Published: Jan. 12, 2022 at 4:09 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
CURRY COUNTY, N.M. (KFDA) - The entrance to the Curry County Courthouse has been temporarily relocated as major renovations and an addition to the Courthouse take place.

The south entrance will be closed, and the public entrance will be temporarily relocated to the east side of the Courthouse off of Main Street starting January 13.

An ADA accessible entrance is available into the building, and those who need assistance can access the Courthouse through notifying the Curry County Sheriff’s Office by ringing the doorbell adjacent to the south entrance doors.

If you have any questions, call the Curry County Administration Office at (575) 763-6016.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.

