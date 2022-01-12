City of Amarillo awards contract for completion of Martin Road Lake improvements

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - In Amarillo, close to an 11-million dollar contract has been awarded for the completion of Martin Road Lake improvements at today’s city council meeting.

This lake has been going through construction and this contract was awarded to MH Civil Constructors to finish the final two phases.

It will allow for extra drainage capacity within the neighborhood and as a result will remove 134 structures from the FEMA floodplain.

The city says this has an impact on more than just the neighborhood.

“It also helps the entire city because basically we pay an insurance rate for flood insurance relative to the risk associated with our entire community and so if we can reduce that risk and even in spots and pieces of the community, it has an impact our entire community rating and can reduce those flood insurance premiums for the entire community,” said Kyle Schniederjan, director of capital projects and development, COA.

This project not only limits flooding, but also provides an amenity to the community, as they are building a new fishing pond.

Other improvements include: a new parking lot, walking trails, crosswalks and improved landscaping.

City of Amarillo, Mayor Ginger Nelson says this project has been extensive in cost and extensive in the amount of time to put everything in place.

“I think we’re finally to the point where citizens are going to see changes at the lake that they can enjoy, take their grand kids out and take their kids out and just really begin to enjoy that park and that’s what makes me happy as a mom and as the mayor too,” said Nelson.

Completion is expected to be in the Summer of 2023.

