Amarillo police search for suspect in Sunday shooting

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo’s first shooting of the new year took place over the weekend and now Amarillo police need your help finding a third suspect in the shooting.

Officials found a 20-year-old man was shot in the upper body and he was transported to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police have already arrested two individuals and say the third suspect is not a threat to the public, but they need information on his whereabouts.

APD is looking for a black male involved in the shooting that occurred Sunday afternoon in a parking lot near S.E. 10th Avenue around the Family Dollar and Coinstar.

“We’re looking into video, witnesses and speaking with the suspects a little more to see if we can identify and get warrants for this third suspect,” said Corporal Jeb Hilton, APD public information officer. “Once we do get warrants, if we’re able to do that, we’ll release the name. But at this point we do have an idea of who it is but we are unable to release the name without a warrant.”

APD says the shooting doesn’t appear to be gang related but it appears the suspects intended to shoot the victim.

“They (officers) started talking to witnesses who observed a white Dodge charger leave the scene. They said that it was a white female driver, and two black males were in the passenger’s seat in the back passenger’s seat...so we started looking around for that,” said Cpl. Hilton. “It appears to just be something that this guy was intended to be shot by these people, so I don’t know what the relation was or anything like that, but it doesn’t appear that it’s going to be gang related.”

Officials have arrested 19-year-old Sydney Short and 18-year-old Javonne Mayes for Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon.

They were both booked into the Potter County Detention Center on their charges.

Corporal Hilton says he hopes this year will be less violent than last year as crimes went up in 2021.

“Last year was crazy, but if we can kind of start getting some of these people that are doing these things arrested, show them we’re not playing around, the public is I think tired of it too,” said Cpl. Hilton. “People are tired of hearing about shootings on the news, hearing gunshots in their neighborhoods. So, we’re getting a lot more corporation.”

APD needs your help locating this third suspect, so if you have any information on his whereabouts, call Amarillo Crime Stoppers at (806) 374-4400 or the APD.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.