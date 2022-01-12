Amarillo health experts say current COVID surge may turn around soon

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - With new cases in Potter and Randall counties averaging more than 600 a day over the last five days, experts are more hopeful than optimistic the pandemic will turn around soon.

They held a news conference today and Public Health Authority Doctor Todd Bell said he threw his crystal ball away in frustration, but COVID’s future locally might start cooling off by the end of this month.

In the meantime, hospital staffs are stretched thin due to infections and exposures but not enough outside help.

