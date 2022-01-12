Amarillo City Transit adjusting downtown terminal transport

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo City Transit will temporarily adjust services on one route starting Wednesday Jan. 12.

ACT will not operate Route 41/42 from the downtown terminal, due to the transport having the lowest number of passengers.

“ACT will continue to provide transportation service to all customers in the city as we adjust our route service on a priority basis to areas with highest demand,” said ACT Director Marita Wellage-Reiley. “These adjustments will be made on an as-needed basis in order to provide customers the service they expect.”

