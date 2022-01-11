WTAMU providing more learning experiences through faculty grants

CANYON, Texas (KFDA) - Students at West Texas A&M University are now able to have more learning experiences in their field of study thanks to the One West Campaign.

Since September, WTAMU has raised nearly $85 million of its goal to reach $125 million by 2025.

Having the end goal of being a regional research university, one of the campaign’s priorities is focusing on students and faculty.

The number of professorships WT offers has nearly doubled since the start of the campaign, now having 50.

Faculty can use these funds to support their research, service missions and teaching.

“These are really important dollars and students really are the direct beneficiaries of that because these faculty are in the classroom teaching the students, so when the faculty benefit, the students benefit from that as well,” said Todd Rasberry, WTAMU Foundation Executive Director.

The endowments also provide scholarships to students, already establishing over 100 through the campaign.

Areas the school is already providing endowments in include Engineering, English and Meat Sciences.

Meat Science Professor Ty Lawrence says he’ll be using his professorship to enhance the learning for students at every academic level.

“Most likely a post-doc to assist in our teaching and research, and new tools, new equipment, new opportunities that did not exist before,” said Lawrence.

To jumpstart the long-range impact of endowments faculty are receiving, the university is using its own institutional funds for faculty to immediately start working on projects.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.