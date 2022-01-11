Who's Hiring?
Randall senior Maguire Guest named GOAT Scholar Athlete of the Week

Guest holds a 101.54 GPA
By Larissa Liska
Published: Jan. 11, 2022 at 12:09 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - This week’s FirstBank Southwest GOAT Scholar Athlete of the Week holds many roles as a center midfielder. Meet Randall third-year captain Maguire Guest.

“You have to have really good ball control in the middle of the field just because you have to keep your head on a swivel,” said Guest. “You have to always constantly know where people are and where you’re going to play the ball next.”

The four-year varsity senior has already scored one goal in three regular season games, plus she tallied four goals in three scrimmages.

“She’s a great coach,” said Whitney Bernard, Randall girls soccer head coach. “It’s like having a coach out on the field almost because she can see it all. She’s got the vision. She’s got the ability. She’s got the touch.”

Guest is also talented in the classroom. She ranks in the top 10 with a 101.54 GPA. After college, her goal is to become a Physician’s Assistant and help people.

“My mom is a nurse practitioner and my dad is a clinical specialist, so I’ve been around the medical field since I was little,” said Guest. “I’ve always heard stories and it’s always interested me. Here at Randall I’ve taken all of the health classes that I can and I actually got to take clinicals last year.”

The Presidential Scholar participates in Student Council, FCA, NHS and Key Club.

“I know that a lot of the people look up to her in the way that she acts, what she does in school and how she just progresses in life,” said Kealy Juarez, Randall senior forward and attacking midfielder. “I just know that whenever I need help I go to her and she’s always there.”

“All the girls on the team I’ve played with since I was little bitty, so they’re my family,” said Guest. “They’re the main reason I come out here and play everyday.”

Congratulations to Maguire Guest on being nominated as a FirstBank Southwest NewsChannel10 GOAT Scholar Athlete of the Week. To nominate a senior, go to https://www.newschannel10.com/sports/goat/.

