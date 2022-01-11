Who's Hiring?
Quiet Forecast

Shelden Web Graphic
Shelden Web Graphic(KFDA)
By Shelden Breshears
Published: Jan. 11, 2022 at 4:32 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Things are looking to stay relatively uneventful for the rest of this week, save for a few cold fronts. For your Tuesday, expect warming temperatures, up into the 60s for much of the area, however, this warm up will be accompanied by stronger winds out of the southwest at 15-20 mph with gusts in excess of 25 mph at times. For Wednesday through Friday, winds will calm and highs will continue to rise until a front hits Saturday, dropping us into the low 50s.

