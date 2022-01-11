JBS USA announces plans to increase the impact of its ‘Hometown Strong’ initiative

MOORE COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - JBS USA has recently announced plans to increase the impact of its Hometown Strong initiative, which will include an additional $3 million contribution to the City of Cactus.

Since the program was launched in May 2020, JBS has already worked with local officials to invest almost $6.5 million for local projects that strengthen the communities where their employees live.

“It makes us feel great, we’re able to give back to the area, to our people that live in these areas and for their families and the neighbors who are all in these areas that will benefit from those things that we’re doing,” said Manuel Guerrero, general manager, JBS.

Rowdy Rhoades, Moore County Judge says JBS has came in and really strengthened the whole community and he is looking forward to how they choose to use the additional funding.

“I’m hoping we concentrate on housing, affordable housing, there’s more people that come from out of town to work in Moore County than they actually live here, the major problem is housing there’s not enough housing,” said Rhoades.

When COVID-19 hit, Rhoades says many industries were taking a step back, however JBS stepped up, looking ahead to the future.

“In the time that we were having, it’s just seemed it was the right thing to do and we’ve been here for a very, very long time, we’ve been doing business in all our areas for a long time, to give back to the areas in which we live and work,” said Guerrero.

The initiatives they are already working on in Moore County include:

Rhoades says a lot of the cities in Moore County would not be able to afford these inititaves on their own.

JBS will be working with local officials and community leaders in the coming months to determine how best to invest the additional $3 million in the Cactus area to benefit local priorities.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.