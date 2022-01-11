Amarillo police search for suspect in business robbery

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo Crime Stoppers are asking the public for help in identifying a robbery suspect.

The robbery took place at a business in the 2300 block of S. Georgia on Friday, December 31.

Officials said the victim reported a black male with a gray jacket and blue jeans had entered the store and demanded money from the register.

The suspect then left on foot with an undisclosed amount of money.

Those with information about the crime or identity of the suspect are asked to call Amarillo Crime Stoppers at 806-374-4400.

If your anonymous tips leads to an arrest, you could earn a reward of up to $1,000.

APD said no one was injured during the robbery.

