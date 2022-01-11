Who's Hiring?
Amarillo police arrest 4 men for online solicitation of a minor

(Source: Gray News)
By KFDA DIGITAL
Published: Jan. 11, 2022 at 9:59 AM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo police arrested four men after a sting operation on Friday.

The APD Special Victims Unit, U.S. Marshals Service, DPS and Homeland Security Investigations came together to conduct the operation targeting online predators in search of underage girls for the purpose of sexual acts.

Police arrested 33-year-old James Hayes, 42-year-old Christopher Quintana, 43-year-old Darrin Barnett, 25-year-old Garrett Simpson.

All men were arrested for online solicitation of a minor and booked into Pottery County Jail.

The City of Amarillo released a statement indicating that one of the men arrested was employed by the COA.

“The City of Amarillo holds its employees to the highest standards of public service and fully supports the APD investigation into this matter,” read the statement.

Law enforcement continues to investigate.

