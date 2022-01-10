WT hosting January edition of The Great Books Discussion Series

CANYON, Texas (KFDA) - West Texas A&M will be hosting it’s January edition of The Great Book Discussion Series on Jan. 11.

The event will be tomorrow at 7:00 p.m. via zoom where Dr. Patricia Tyrer, WT’s Jenny Lind Porter Professor of English, will lead the discussion of Robert Burns’ well-known “Auld Lang Syne”.

Traditionally sung at midnight on New Year’s Eve, “Auld Lang Syne” bids farewell to the old year.

“I realized at New Year’s that most Americans have no idea what the words are to this song, yet every year there are crowds of Americans mumbling through the words on New Year’s Eve,” Tyrer said.

