Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert Connections
Health Connections
Contests
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Go Local
Advertisement

Robert Durst, real estate heir convicted of murder, dies

This photo released by the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation shows Robert...
This photo released by the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation shows Robert Durst on Dec. 15, 2021. Durst was sentenced in October to life in prison without the chance of parole for the murder of his best friend more that two decades ago.(California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation via AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 10, 2022 at 12:51 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Robert Durst, the wealthy New York real estate heir and failed fugitive who was dogged for decades with suspicion in the disappearance and deaths of those around him before he was convicted of killing his best friend and sentenced to life in prison, has died. He was 78.

Durst died in a state prison hospital facility in Stockton, his attorney Chip Lewis said. He said it was from natural causes due to a number of health issues.

Durst was convicted in September of shooting Susan Berman at point-blank range in 2000 at her Los Angeles home. He was sentenced to life Oct. 14. Two days later, he was hospitalized with COVID-19, his trial attorney Dick DeGuerin said.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Badge from Hobbs Police Department
Hobbs mother charged with attempted murder after leaving newborn in dumpster
BNSF officials said the train had 98 cars carrying ethanol, 25 caught on fire.
Fire crews work to put out flames from derailed train near U.S. 287
Bob Saget arrives at a screening of "MacGruber" on Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021, at the California...
Bob Saget, beloved TV dad of ‘Full House,’ dead at 65
Jacob Whaley, 34, and his 2-year-old son, Jacob Dawson, had a bond like no other, family...
Dad found dead in snowstorm left car to get home to son
Security footage released by the New York attorney general’s office shows a man who doused...
GRAPHIC: Video shows man on fire after police hit him with stun gun

Latest News

U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman, left, and Russian deputy foreign minister Sergei...
US, Russia meet for talks amid tensions linked to Ukraine
FILE - Dominick Black looks at a photograph held by Assistant District Attorney Thomas Binger,...
Man who bought gun for Kyle Rittenhouse pleads no contest
New York Mayor Eric Adams on Monday revised the death toll from a high-rise fire, saying 17...
Mayor says 17 died in NYC fire, 2 fewer than first reported
Novak Djokovic is a nine-time Australian Open champion. He has 20 Grand Slam singles titles, a...
Australian judge says tennis star Djokovic can stay but saga not over