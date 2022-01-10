Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert Connections
Health Connections
Contests
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Panhandle Deals
Advertisement

Quiet & Warm Pattern

Shelden Web Graphic
Shelden Web Graphic(KFDA)
By Shelden Breshears
Published: Jan. 10, 2022 at 4:49 AM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

After a cold start to the week on Sunday, temperatures are looking to warm, and the forecast is looking to stabilize. Thanks to a high pressure that will be building in to the west, quiet, uneventful conditions are expected for a better part of the week. For Monday, expect daytime highs warming into the mid-50s for most of the area, with sunny skies, and fairly calm conditions, making for what should be a beautiful day! We’ll see highs climb into the 60s by the latter parts of the work week before temperatures cool slightly with a cold front set for the weekend. Unfortunately, previously seen rain chances for Wednesday/Thursday have dropped off for the time being.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

BNSF officials said the train had 98 cars carrying ethanol, 25 caught on fire.
Fire crews work to put out flames from derailed train near U.S. 287
Badge from Hobbs Police Department
Hobbs mother charged with attempted murder after leaving newborn in dumpster
Bob Saget arrives at a screening of "MacGruber" on Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021, at the California...
Bob Saget, beloved TV dad of ‘Full House,’ dead at 65
Jacob Whaley, 34, and his 2-year-old son, Jacob Dawson, had a bond like no other, family...
Dad found dead in snowstorm left car to get home to son
People wait in line at a COVID-19 testing site in New York's Times Square on Dec. 13, 2021. (AP...
FACT FOCUS: Unfounded theory used to dismiss COVID measures

Latest News

Adrian's Forecast
Adrian's Forecast 1-9-22
Adrian's Full Wx 12-24-21
Above Average Temperatures Returning
Adrian's Forecast
Adrian's Forecast 1-8-22
Highs tomorrow
A cold front is pushing through