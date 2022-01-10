Quiet & Warm Pattern

After a cold start to the week on Sunday, temperatures are looking to warm, and the forecast is looking to stabilize. Thanks to a high pressure that will be building in to the west, quiet, uneventful conditions are expected for a better part of the week. For Monday, expect daytime highs warming into the mid-50s for most of the area, with sunny skies, and fairly calm conditions, making for what should be a beautiful day! We’ll see highs climb into the 60s by the latter parts of the work week before temperatures cool slightly with a cold front set for the weekend. Unfortunately, previously seen rain chances for Wednesday/Thursday have dropped off for the time being.

