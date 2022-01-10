Who's Hiring?
Listening Lunch with Amarillo Mayor Nelson returning this Wednesday

The talk with Amarillo Mayor Ginger Nelson will be returning Wednesday Jan. 12.
By Tamlyn Cochran
Published: Jan. 10, 2022 at 3:49 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The talk with Amarillo Mayor Ginger Nelson will be returning Wednesday Jan. 12.

“Listening Lunch with the Mayor” is set for noon to 1:00 p.m.

“Listening Lunch With the Mayor” is a ZOOM webinar providing residents the opportunity to chat with the mayor in a convenient digital format.

Details below:

  • Timeslots for “Listening Lunch With the Mayor” are 10 minutes
  • Too secure a timeslot, click here.
  • Participants will receive an email with the Zoom link the day before the event.
  • Login to the Zoom webinar on Jan. 12 at noon.

