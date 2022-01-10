Listening Lunch with Amarillo Mayor Nelson returning this Wednesday
Published: Jan. 10, 2022 at 3:49 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The talk with Amarillo Mayor Ginger Nelson will be returning Wednesday Jan. 12.
“Listening Lunch with the Mayor” is set for noon to 1:00 p.m.
“Listening Lunch With the Mayor” is a ZOOM webinar providing residents the opportunity to chat with the mayor in a convenient digital format.
Details below:
- Timeslots for “Listening Lunch With the Mayor” are 10 minutes
- Too secure a timeslot, click here.
- Participants will receive an email with the Zoom link the day before the event.
- Login to the Zoom webinar on Jan. 12 at noon.
Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.