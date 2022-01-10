Who's Hiring?
BSA adding second location for Advanced Wound Care

BSA Advanced Wound Care Second Location
BSA Advanced Wound Care Second Location(BSA)
By Tamlyn Cochran
Published: Jan. 10, 2022 at 2:51 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - BSA Advanced Wound Care will be expanding the availability of care for patients suffering from non-healing wounds with the opening of a second location on Wallace Boulevard.

The clinic is located at 1500 Wallace Boulevard, Suite 100, inside the BSA Medical Office Building.

The new clinic offers 12,000 square feet of treatment space.

Services at BSA Advanced Wound Care include the diagnosis, treatment and management of non-healing wounds, including bites and burns.

Treatment plans are created based on a patient’s wound progression and overall health.

According to the release, appointments with Dr. Drew, Dr. Tidwell and Dr. Welch will take place at BSA Advanced Wound Care on Wallace.

Appointments with Dr. Holland and those requiring hyperbaric oxygen therapy will take place in the original location, BSA Advanced Wound Care on Coulter at 1000 South Coulter.

