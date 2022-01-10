Who's Hiring?
Amarillo police searching for 1 suspect after man shot near southeast 10th Avenue

By Tamlyn Cochran
Published: Jan. 10, 2022 at 3:14 PM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo police have arrested two people and searching for one suspect after a man was shot near southeast 10th Avenue yesterday afternoon.

According to officials, on January 9 at around 1:08 p.m. officials were called to a parking lot near southeast 10th Avenue on a shooting.

Officials found a 20-year-old man was shot in the upper body and was transported to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Witnesses described the suspects vehicle was occupied a white woman and tow black males.

Officials later found the vehicle near northeast 26th Avenue.

19-year-old Sydney Short, and 18-year-old Javonne Demontre Mayes were arrested for Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon.

They were both booked into the Potter County Detention Center on their charges.

The third suspect has not been located.

If you have any information regarding the third suspects location call, Amarillo police at (806) 374-4400.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.

