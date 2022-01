AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo police are asking for information on a hit-and-run crash on Dec. 19.

According to officials, at around 3:40 p.m. a RAM truck crashed with another vehicle at Canyon Drive and Parker Street and left the scene.

If you have any information about this incident call, Amarillo police at (806) 378-4250.

