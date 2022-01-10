Amarillo Bombers 2022 season kicks off

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Bombers are back on the pitch playing professional soccer for their fourth season.

“We’re better than we’ve ever been,” said Chad Webb, Bombers head coach. “We’re back in the Civic Center and it’s a really cool arena and atmosphere. We’ve got some new faces and we’re just trying to grow indoor soccer.”

“A lot of the guys that were here last year are back, so the experience and not only from the previous team but the new guys on the team,” said Abel Olivas, Bombers defender and midfielder. “The guys from Dallas and Houston those guys have a lot of experience for indoor soccer.

A majority of the returners are from the Panhandle.

“We all from local, so we’ve all been playing together,” said Julio Molina, Bombers forward and midfielder. “Most of them from high school players and probably college too so we have that chemistry.”

The Bombers ability to get the ball to their forwards and transition faster has allowed them to score 37 total goals in three games.

“We’ve got lots of speed,” said Olivas. “We’ve got little Jaime Carrillo from the PD Dons back with us this season and he’s one of the most explosive kids on the team.”

“Palo Duro was down in Frisco playing a high school tournament and that little dude scored seven goals,” said Webb. “He said there were some college coaches that stopped him after the game to talk to him a little bit, so yeah we love that little dude.”

Last season the Bombers advanced to the MASL 2 semifinal. That experience gained gives Amarillo an edge.

“We’re scoring lots of goals, so that’s always fun to come out and watch and like I said we’re a little bit more experienced now so we kind of know how to play the game a little bit better,” said Conrod Goulbourne, Bombers forward. “It’s going to lead to us hopefully winning a few more games and going a little bit deeper this time.”

Amarillo is on the road for three games before their next home game on Sunday, February 6 against Colorado Inferno FC. Kickoff is set for 3 p.m. at the Civic Center. All tickets are $10 and there are five home games left this season.

Amarillo Bombers 2022 home game schedule. (Source: KFDA)

