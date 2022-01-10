Above Average Temperatures Returning
Published: Jan. 9, 2022 at 8:49 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
After a chilly Sunday with below average highs down in the 40s... Above average high temperatures are making a comeback for the new work week. Highs tomorrow will be in the mid 50s with plentiful sunshine with light winds from the SW at 5-15mph. We’ll continue with quiet and nice weather until the end of the work week when another cold front moves into the area.
