Above Average Temperatures Returning

After a chilly Sunday with below average highs down in the 40s... Above average high temperatures are making a comeback for the new work week. Highs tomorrow will be in the mid 50s with plentiful sunshine with light winds from the SW at 5-15mph. We’ll continue with quiet and nice weather until the end of the work week when another cold front moves into the area.

