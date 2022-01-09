Wranglers outpace Jackalopes 5-3

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Wranglers (19-10) sit second in the NAHL South Division after handing the Odessa Jackalopes a 5-3 loss at the Civic Center. The Wranglers are in their inaugural season and they’re already producing a good season.

The Wranglers jumped to an early 4-0 lead with two goals scored in each of the first two periods by Glebs Prohorenkovs, Ben Biester, Aidan Carney and Jayden Price. The Jackalopes answered with three goals of their own before Wranglers’ Drayton Todoroff scored the final security goal of the game.

Up next, the Wranglers host the New Mexico Ice Wolves next Friday and Saturday. The Wolves currently lead the South Division.

