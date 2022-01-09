Who's Hiring?
West Texas A&M basketball squads sweep UT Tyler, Lady Buffs earn 250th win at the FUB

By Larissa Liska
Published: Jan. 8, 2022 at 11:56 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
CANYON, Texas (KFDA) - West Texas A&M’s basketball programs swept UT Tyler in Saturday’s Lone Star Conference matchup. The No. 11 Buffs defeated the Patriots 59-49 and the Lady Buffs won 62-53. It was extra special for the Lady Buffs who earned their 250th win at the First United Bank Center.

The Lady Buffs overcame a six-point halftime deficit as they connected 12 times from behind the arc on Saturday afternoon to pick up WT’s 250th win inside of the First United Bank Center

Up next, the Buffs are on a Hill Country road trip going to Austin to play St. Edward’s on Thursday. The women tipoff and 5:30 p.m. and the men’s game follows.

