West Texas A&M basketball squads sweep UT Tyler, Lady Buffs earn 250th win at the FUB

CANYON, Texas (KFDA) - West Texas A&M’s basketball programs swept UT Tyler in Saturday’s Lone Star Conference matchup. The No. 11 Buffs defeated the Patriots 59-49 and the Lady Buffs won 62-53. It was extra special for the Lady Buffs who earned their 250th win at the First United Bank Center.

Up next, the Buffs are on a Hill Country road trip going to Austin to play St. Edward’s on Thursday. The women tipoff and 5:30 p.m. and the men’s game follows.

