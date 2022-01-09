Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert Connections
Health Connections
Contests
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Panhandle Deals
Advertisement

Wall of rock falls on boaters on Brazilian lake, killing 6

A tourist boat navigates through a canyon in Furnas Lake, near Capitolio City, Brazil, Sept. 2,...
A tourist boat navigates through a canyon in Furnas Lake, near Capitolio City, Brazil, Sept. 2, 2021. A massive slab of rock broke away on Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022, from the canyon wall and and toppled onto pleasure boaters killing at least two people and injuring dozens at the popular tourist destination in Minas Gerais state.(AP Photo/Andre Penner)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 8, 2022 at 8:07 PM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRASILIA, Brazil (AP) — A towering slab of rock has broken from a cliff and toppled onto pleasure boaters drifting near a waterfall on a Brazilian lake.

Local officials say Saturday’s accident left at least six people dead and 32 injured — with as many as 20 others missing.

Video images show a gathering of small boats moving slowly near the sheer rock cliff on Furnas Lake.

Then a fissure appears in the cliff and a huge piece topples onto at least two of the vessels.

The press office of Minas Gerais state tells The Associated Press that the fire department deployed divers and helicopters to help.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ricky Dwayne Soto was found guilty by a jury of the charge of Aggravated Assault with a Deadly...
Man sentenced for trying to run ex-girlfriend off I-27 near Canyon
Deputy Clayton Osteen and Deputy Victoria Pacheco took their own lives.
Florida deputies take their own lives, leave behind 1-month-old son
Amarillo police have arrested two people for stealing catalytic converters near Soncy Road...
Amarillo police arrested 2 people for stealing catalytic converters near Soncy Road
A man accidentally discharged his firearm at a shooting range in Parma, Ohio.
GRAPHIC: Woman shot after man’s gun accidentally discharges at Ohio shooting range
37-year-old Fabian Saldana III, arrested for Tulia homicide (Source: Tulia Police Department)
Law enforcement arrests man in Amarillo for Tulia homicide

Latest News

FILE - With the Washington Monument in the background, people attend a rally in support of...
Intel reports repeatedly failed to forecast Capitol riot
Adrian's Forecast
Adrian's Forecast 1-8-22
FILE - In this Feb. 19, 2020, file photo former U.S. Sen. Harry Reid listens during an...
Obama, Biden honor Sen. Reid as man ‘who got things done’
FILE - Alec Baldwin performs emcee duties at the Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights Ripple of Hope...
Baldwin: It’s ‘a lie’ that he’s not helping shooting probe