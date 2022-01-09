Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert Connections
Health Connections
Contests
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Panhandle Deals
Advertisement

Randall’s Whitney Bernard earns 200th career win in WT Freeze Tournament Championship

Randall defeats Midland Legacy 2-1
By Larissa Liska
Published: Jan. 8, 2022 at 10:09 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CANYON, Texas (KFDA) - The high school girls soccer WT Freeze Tournament ended with the Randall Lady Raiders winning the championship 2-1 over Midland Legacy, but even more special securing head coach Whitney Bernard’s 200th career win in 15 seasons at Randall.

”It’s a big one. I feel like you know the program that we’ve built here, all of the girls that have played here they’re the only reason that I’m anywhere even close to it and now I’m going to cry,” said Bernard. “To all my former players thank you so much. You’re the reason that we got here today.”

Freshman Mya Bartlett and senior Kealy Juarez provided the two goals for the Lady Raiders. Alli Ingham added an assist.

The Lady Raiders hold an undefeated (3-0) record to start the season which Bernard said has not happened in a long time.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ricky Dwayne Soto was found guilty by a jury of the charge of Aggravated Assault with a Deadly...
Man sentenced for trying to run ex-girlfriend off I-27 near Canyon
Deputy Clayton Osteen and Deputy Victoria Pacheco took their own lives.
Florida deputies take their own lives, leave behind 1-month-old son
Amarillo police have arrested two people for stealing catalytic converters near Soncy Road...
Amarillo police arrested 2 people for stealing catalytic converters near Soncy Road
A man accidentally discharged his firearm at a shooting range in Parma, Ohio.
GRAPHIC: Woman shot after man’s gun accidentally discharges at Ohio shooting range
37-year-old Fabian Saldana III, arrested for Tulia homicide (Source: Tulia Police Department)
Law enforcement arrests man in Amarillo for Tulia homicide

Latest News

West Plains Wolves hire former Sundown football head coach Adam Cunnings and Canyon assistant...
West Plains’ inaugural coaching hires Adam Cummings and Kaitlyn Cornelius ready to build a legacy
The 5A No. 4 Amarillo High Sandies held a special throwback non-district game against Hereford...
Sandies honor 1986 State Championship squad with win over Hereford, Lady Raiders start district (1-0)
TPSN basketball streams 2021
Stream local high school basketball with TPSN and NewsChannel 10
VIDEO: West Plains' inaugural coaching hires Adam Cummings and Kaitlyn Cornelius ready to build a legacy