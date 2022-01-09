Randall’s Whitney Bernard earns 200th career win in WT Freeze Tournament Championship

CANYON, Texas (KFDA) - The high school girls soccer WT Freeze Tournament ended with the Randall Lady Raiders winning the championship 2-1 over Midland Legacy, but even more special securing head coach Whitney Bernard’s 200th career win in 15 seasons at Randall.

”It’s a big one. I feel like you know the program that we’ve built here, all of the girls that have played here they’re the only reason that I’m anywhere even close to it and now I’m going to cry,” said Bernard. “To all my former players thank you so much. You’re the reason that we got here today.”

Freshman Mya Bartlett and senior Kealy Juarez provided the two goals for the Lady Raiders. Alli Ingham added an assist.

The Lady Raiders hold an undefeated (3-0) record to start the season which Bernard said has not happened in a long time.

