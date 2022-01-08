West Plains’ inaugural coaching hires Adam Cummings and Kaitlyn Cornelius ready to build a legacy

CANYON, Texas (KFDA) - Canyon ISD hired the first two coaches to their inaugural staff at West Plains. Former Sundown had coach Adam Cummings was hired to lead the Wolves football program and Kaitlyn (Bauer) Cornelius will coach volleyball.

Adam Cummings will coach football for the class 4A-DII team. Cummings leaves Sundown after four seasons where he tallied 35 wins and 15 losses. Prior to that he spent four years as the Hale Center head coach, but his career comes full circle, going back to Canyon ISD.

From 2005-2013, Cummings was the defensive coordinator for the Eagles. His ability to be personable and care about the student athletes made him an ideal hire.

”To me that’s the unique thing about this situation. Sorry I’m getting a little emotional. I didn’t expect that,” said Cummings. “This isn’t about me. I want them to look back on the culture. I want to look back on that first group that graduated and that first group that stepped foot on Happy State Bank Field and say that’s where it started. If I can leave that imprint then I’ve done the right thing.”

The first ever West Plains volleyball head coach is Katilyn Cornelius. She spent the past four seasons as the canyon assistant under Sara Morath. Cornelius played high school volleyball at Bushland and was a 2013 state champion and MVP. Playing under former Bushland head coach Janeen Eudy has prepared Cornelius for this challenge.

“She was consistent,” said Cornelius. “She was tough on us and she showed us a lot of tough love, but you know that’s the real world and that’s what made me better for it and it’s going to make these girls better for it. I plan to take a lot of her style into this new program and really grow and have those high expectations even though we are a new program.”

Both coaches plan on working with their student athletes as early as next week.

“If you work for Canyon ISD, if you are in one of our schools, we’re going to help each other throughout the year,” said Toby Tucker, Canyon ISD Athletic Director. “Now when we play we want to get after each other alright, but we also want to help each other as we go through the season. Be able to use each others resources and support each other.”

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.