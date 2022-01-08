Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert Connections
Health Connections
Contests
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Panhandle Deals
Advertisement

Sea lion rescued off of Calif. freeway

By CNN Staff
Published: Jan. 8, 2022 at 9:08 AM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN DIEGO (CNN) - A sea lion was rescued after it made its way onto a California freeway on Friday.

The sea lion was miles from the ocean and brought traffic to a crawl.

With the help of two good Samaritans, the wayward marine animal was guided to safety.

SeaWorld San Diego’s rescue team said they’re not sure how the sea lion made its way so far inland.

It’s not the first time this particular sea lion has been the subject of a call. In early November, the same animal was rescued from a different road and taken to a rescue facility.

Officials said the sea lion has been showing up in odd situations and locations since then.

There’s no word whether the animal was sick or hurt.

SeaWorld San Diego has taken the sea lion to its park to get checked out.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ricky Dwayne Soto was found guilty by a jury of the charge of Aggravated Assault with a Deadly...
Man sentenced for trying to run ex-girlfriend off I-27 near Canyon
Deputy Clayton Osteen and Deputy Victoria Pacheco took their own lives.
Florida deputies take their own lives, leave behind 1-month-old son
Amarillo police have arrested two people for stealing catalytic converters near Soncy Road...
Amarillo police arrested 2 people for stealing catalytic converters near Soncy Road
A man accidentally discharged his firearm at a shooting range in Parma, Ohio.
GRAPHIC: Woman shot after man’s gun accidentally discharges at Ohio shooting range
37-year-old Fabian Saldana III, arrested for Tulia homicide (Source: Tulia Police Department)
Law enforcement arrests man in Amarillo for Tulia homicide

Latest News

The father is being held without bail on charges related to his 7-year-old daughter, Harmony...
Police search for Harmony Montgomery at last residence
A sea lion on San Diego freeway was guided to safety by good Samaritans. (Source: ONSCENE.TV...
Sea lion rescued off of Calif. freeway
With authorities continuing to search for more victims of an alleged Virginia serial killer,...
2 women identified in alleged Virginia shopping cart serial killer investigation
The two women have been identified as 29-year-old Cheyenne Brown from Washington D.C. and...
Fairfax Co. Police identify two victims in alleged shopping cart killer investigation