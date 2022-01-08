Who's Hiring?
Sandies honor 1986 State Championship squad with win over Hereford, Lady Raiders start district (1-0)

By Larissa Liska
Published: Jan. 7, 2022 at 11:25 PM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The 5A No. 4 Amarillo High Sandies held a special throwback non-district game against Hereford to honor the last AISD boys basketball team to win a State Championship, the 1986 Sandies. Amarillo High won 67-41, but the biggest victory was playing in their Old Main Gym and putting on a show for the former champs.

”When those boys were freshmen at Bonham when it was a Junior High their three-year record was 55-0,” said Jearlyn Simpson, wife to 1986 head coach the late Allen Simpson. “They never lost a game and we said at that time they were going to go to State and they did.”

The Sandies start District play Friday, January 14 at home against Plainview.

The Randall Lady Raiders opened up District 3-5A play against Tascosa with a 67-58 win. Randall outscored the Rebels 24-14 in the fourth quarter. The Lady Raiders leading scorer Sadie Sanchez totaled 21 points and Leah Garcia added 12. Randall now holds a (15-9) record and their next game is at home against Caprock on Tuesday.

