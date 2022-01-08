North Heights gets a new neighborhood association: The Greater North Heights Neighborhood Association

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - A new association has been formed to help property owners and residents in North Heights: The Greater North Heights Neighborhood Association.

Up until this point, only an advisory association has existed in North Heights.

“We realized that there was only a certain group in the community, an organization that was speaking for the whole community, but the whole community was not getting an opportunity to come to the table,” said Fransetta Crow, vice president, GNHNA.

The new association says after many years of being advised by others and never having an official neighborhood association they believe this is the missing piece the community needs to regain control over their neighborhood.

“We just felt like it was odd that we didn’t really have a neighborhood association and as I’ve said publicly before, North Heights Advisory Association just does not have the depth in the community to speak for the community,” said Tim Gassaway, interim president, GNHNA.

The association’s main mission is to increase communication and engagement with those in North Heights, in an effort to make everyone feel heard and allow them to have a voice in what affects the community.

“We’re excited about getting people to come in and and help us drive it in the way that they want, we don’t want to set all the priorities, we don’t want to make all the decisions and we want the community to come in and give their input and get involved because there’s a lots of work to do,” said Gassaway.

They are hoping to create 10 to 15 committees and need people to fulfill these committees to help drive the initiatives and community needs.

Crow says it’s time for them to get the North Heights community to the same status as other communities in the area.

They are asking the community to get involved and help the community feel like a home again.

“It’s not right now... it doesn’t feel like home and people that have are natives that have grown up here and moved away and come back to visit they’re shocked because they can’t understand what happened, you know, so we’ve got to get it back on course,” said Crow.

The association will hold its first Meeting on Monday, January 10 at 6 p.m.

The meeting will be held at Carver Elementary School at 1905 NW 12th Ave.

For those who do not feel comfortable attending in-person, the meeting will also be streamed to watch online.

As they want to make communication as easy as possible, they say you can always find information on their website, email them at info@gnhna.org or call or text them at 806-681-5064.

