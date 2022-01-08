Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert Connections
Health Connections
Contests
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Panhandle Deals
Advertisement

Amazon shortens COVID paid leave time for U.S. employees

1722_Amazonworker_Gray
1722_Amazonworker_Gray(KVLY)
By CNN Staff
Published: Jan. 7, 2022 at 10:44 PM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The company announced the updated amended policy to employees on Friday.

It will cut isolation time from 10 to seven days, providing for a total of up to 40 hours of paid leave.

The policy change is effective immediately and applies to all its U.S. employees regardless of vaccination status.

Amazon says the decrease in the paid leave corresponds to the newly shortened isolation period recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

All employees must report a positive diagnosis and the company says additional leave options are available for those who are still sick after one week.

The new guidance from the CDC says those with COVID-19 can isolate for five days if they have no symptoms.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

37-year-old Fabian Saldana III, arrested for Tulia homicide (Source: Tulia Police Department)
Law enforcement arrests man in Amarillo for Tulia homicide
The Sharks led 29-0 after one quarter, 56-0 at halftime and 80-0 after three quarters.
School apologizes for 92-4 win in girls’ hoops, coach suspended
Amarillo police have arrested two people for stealing catalytic converters near Soncy Road...
Amarillo police arrested 2 people for stealing catalytic converters near Soncy Road
Ricky Dwayne Soto was found guilty by a jury of the charge of Aggravated Assault with a Deadly...
Man sentenced for trying to run ex-girlfriend off I-27 near Canyon
Deputy Clayton Osteen and Deputy Victoria Pacheco took their own lives.
Florida deputies take their own lives, leave behind 1-month-old son

Latest News

FILE - Harvard law professor Lani Guinier speaks to reporters before her remarks at the Martin...
Civil rights lawyer, professor Lani Guinier dead at 71
President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden greet a fire official as they tour a neighborhood...
Biden surveys Colorado wildfire damage, comforts victims
A new association has been formed to help property owners and residents in North Heights: The...
North Heights gets a new neighborhood association: The Greater North Heights Neighborhood Association
FILE - The Supreme Court is seen at dusk in Washington, Oct. 22, 2021.
Supreme Court skeptical of Biden’s workplace vaccine rule