WT Freeze Tournament day 1 features frozen shutouts in sub-32-degree weather
Published: Jan. 7, 2022 at 12:54 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CANYON, Texas (KFDA) - Day 1 of Randall High’s WT Freeze Tournament for high school girls soccer featured ice cold shutouts in the sub-32-degree weather.
Burkburnett 0, Randall 2
Perryton 0, Palo Duro 9
Tascosa 0, Lubbock Cooper 3
Canyon 7, Greenwood 0
Caprock 2, Lubbock Estacado 1
Monterey 1, Midland Legacy 3
DAY 2 GAME SCHEDULE
11 a.m.: Canyon vs. Burkburnett and Tascosa vs. Perryton
1 p.m.: Randall vs. Cooper and Estacado vs. Greenwood
3 p.m.: Caprock vs. Legacy and Palo Duro vs. Monterey
