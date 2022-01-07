Who's Hiring?
WT Freeze Tournament day 1 features frozen shutouts in sub-32-degree weather

By Larissa Liska
Published: Jan. 7, 2022 at 12:54 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CANYON, Texas (KFDA) - Day 1 of Randall High’s WT Freeze Tournament for high school girls soccer featured ice cold shutouts in the sub-32-degree weather.

Burkburnett 0, Randall 2

Perryton 0, Palo Duro 9

Tascosa 0, Lubbock Cooper 3

Canyon 7, Greenwood 0

Caprock 2, Lubbock Estacado 1

Monterey 1, Midland Legacy 3

DAY 2 GAME SCHEDULE

11 a.m.: Canyon vs. Burkburnett and Tascosa vs. Perryton

1 p.m.: Randall vs. Cooper and Estacado vs. Greenwood

3 p.m.: Caprock vs. Legacy and Palo Duro vs. Monterey

