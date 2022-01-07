Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center to host webinar on COVID vaccines and anti-science

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center will host a webinar on “COVID Vaccines: Sciences vs. Anti-science.”

The webinar will be on Monday, January 10 from 2:00 p.m. until 3:00 p.m.

Infectious disease expert Peter Hotez, Ph.D. will kick off the series. He is one of two lead researchers of a COVID-19 vaccine that is currently approved for use in India.

His lecture will focus on data-driven/clinical-tested science.

To join the webinar, click here and use Webinar ID: 929 6015 7718.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.