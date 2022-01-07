Temporary Warmup

After seeing daytime highs for our Friday a good 30-40 degrees warmer than Thursday, our Saturday is looking even warmer. We’ll see southwest winds continue into the night and Saturday morning, which will allow highs to reach into the upper-60s to low-70s for a lot of the area. That being said, winds will start to shift out of the north by midday, pushing through the bulk of the area by the evening, dropping overnight lows into the 20s, with Sunday being much cooler, down in the 40s for our highs.

