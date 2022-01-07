Who's Hiring?
Man sentenced for trying to run ex-girlfriend off I-27 near Canyon

Ricky Dwayne Soto was found guilty by a jury of the charge of Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon (Source: Randall County Criminal DA)(Randall County Criminal DA)
By Kaitlin Johnson
Published: Jan. 7, 2022 at 4:27 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
RANDALL COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - A jury in Randall County found a man guilty for trying to run a car off the road, in which his ex-girlfriend was a passenger, on I-27 between Happy and Canyon.

Randall County Criminal District Attorney Robert Love says the jury found Ricky Dwayne Soto guilty of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

The case stems from an incident in March 2020 when he drove recklessly at speeds over 100 miles per hour on the highway and tried to run a car off the road.

Soto’s ex-girlfriend was a passenger in the other car.

Multiple witnesses who were driving on I-27 called police about the situation.

“This case is an excellent example of the Randall County community contacting law enforcement when they observe dangerous criminal behavior. We deeply appreciate these witnesses, who came to court to testify as to their observations. Their testimony was instrumental in insuring a guilty verdict,” said Love.

The judge sentenced him to 12 years in prison.

