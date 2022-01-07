Who's Hiring?
Lady Buffs dethrone No. 2 Texas A&M-Commerce, Buffs hand Lions their second loss

West Texas A&M women earn first top-five victory since 2020
By Larissa Liska
Published: Jan. 6, 2022 at 11:47 PM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
CANYON, Texas (KFDA) - West Texas A&M men and women’s basketball are (2-0) in 2022 after defeating the Texas A&M-Commerce Lions at the First United Bank Center on Thursday. The Lady Buffs (10-7, 3-0) won 82-72 and the Buffs (15-2, 2-1) defeated the Lions 79-69. The women are now seated number one in the Lone Star Conference.

Every head coach needs that signature win and WT first-year women’s basketball head coach Josh Prock just witnessed that Thursday night against the Lions. The women’s game ended with 12 lead changes, but what really stands out is the 10 blocked shots by the Lady Buffs’ defense.

“To get a win like this is monumental for our program you know moving forward. Being able to take care of one of the top five teams in the country, so I mean very proud of our kids,” said Josh Prock, West Texas A&M women’s basketball head coach. “Very proud of our coaches to be able to get this win tonight.”

It marks the first top-five victory by the Lady Buffs since February 22, 2020 when they traveled to Commerce and topped the then No. 3 Lions 58-55. WT, who leads Division II basketball in total rebounds, have combined for 107 boards over the last two games with 26 of those coming on the offensive end of the floor Thursday night.

WT junior guard Zamorye ‘Zam’ Roberts led the Lady Buffs with 16 points, also contributing 3 blocks, 1 steal and 2 rebounds. Alivia Lewis and Karley Motschenbacker earned a double-double. Lewis got 11 points and 13 rebounds and WT sophomore guard Karley Motschenbacher tallied 15 points and 13 rebounds.

“We’ve been wanting to show people what we were made of for so long. I don’t think our record really reflects what we can do and this win, I don’t know it’s hard to describe it,” said Motschenbacher, WT sophomore guard. “Feels so good to finally show that we can play with the top teams.”

Up next, the Lady Buffs finish off their Lone Star Conference homestand on Saturday at 2 p.m. against the UT Tyler Patriots. The men follow at 4 p.m. at the First United Bank Center.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.

