Fritch Chamber of Commerce working to raise funds for Lake Meredith fireworks show

FRITCH, Texas (KFDA) - The Fritch Chamber of Commerce is asking the Panhandle to help them raise funds for one of its busiest weekends of the year, the Fourth of July.

Not being able to host the summer fireworks show since 2019 due to COVID-19 and lack of funding, the Fritch Chamber of Commerce is trying to raise funds for the Friends of Lake Meredith Organization to have the event.

They’re holding fundraising events like a golf scramble, a cookoff and Easter event for the community to enjoy this Spring.

Being a summer destination spot, the Chamber wants to bring more people back to the lake.

“I know the long term effect it’s just nothing bust positive,” said Whitney Phillips, Fritch Chamber of Commerce Director. “Like a really big impact, a really good impact on all of the businesses in Fritch and the community in Fritch. I know they do really really well when the lake is good.”

The events will be happening later this spring. You can follow the Fritch America Chamber of Commerce Facebook page to stay updated on when the events will take place.

