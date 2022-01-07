Friday’s Forecast: Sunny, Warmer, and Breezy

After a brutally cold and cloudy day on Thursday, we will see much warmer temperatures and plentiful sunshine for everyone this afternoon. Winds will be breezy from the south at 15-20mph. This southerly wind will help us warm up and get the arctic air out of here. There will be a bit of temperature variability across the area. The eastern 1/3 of the panhandle will be cooler with highs in the upper 40s and low 50s. The central panhandle will see highs in the 60s. The west and eastern New Mexico will see highs in the upper 60s and low 70s.

