AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The City of Amarillo is hosting a career fair on Saturday, January 8 at the Downtown Public Library.

The career fair will take place from 10:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m.

Applicants can learn about a multitude of job openings with the City of Amarillo.

To view available positions, click here.

