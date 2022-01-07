Center for Advancement now offering GED classes

Who's Hiring?
By Kaitlin Johnson
Published: Jan. 7, 2022 at 10:48 AM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Center for Advancement announced GED classes for women who need to obtain their high school equivalency.

The Center for Advancement is partnering with Amarillo College to offer the classes.

The classes will be held Monday through Thursday from 9:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. They are instructor taught eight week sessions with all classes, workbooks and instructions for free.

Enrollment begins January 10 and lasts through January 20 at the Center for Advancement located at 23087 Southwest 7th Avenue in Amarillo.

To schedule an appointment to enroll, call (806) 358-7803.

Classes being Monday, January 24.

