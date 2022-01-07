Catholic Charities’ youth shelter collecting funds to ‘Keep the Lights On’

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Catholic Charities of the Texas Panhandle- Pearl Longbine Emergency Youth Shelter has launched a new campaign.

The Keep the Lights On campaign is to help pay utilities for the whole year.

Utilities were previously funded through a grant process, but the pandemic has caused them to not receive that funding.

The youth shelter serves children between the ages of 5 to 17 that have no safe place to go.

Most of the children have been taken out of their homes by Child Protective Services or are runaways or homeless.

“We have a 90-day window at the max to deescalate them, detraumatize them to get them from our place into foster care, possibly congregate living setting and in some rare cases they get to go home,” said Jeff Gulde, executive director, Catholic Charities.

Catholic Charities says these children come from all kinds of abuse situations.

Utilities for the shelter were previously funded through a grant, but due to the pandemic they will no longer be receiving that funding.

They say it costs about $18,000 annually to run water, electricity and gas for the whole building.

“The kids here need it or we will not be able to provide these services and unfortunately, we’re a much needed service in our community because we don’t just serve Amarillo, we serve the entire Panhandle. So we need to keep our doors open and keep the lights on,” said Sonja Glasco, director of youth services, Catholic Charities.

They do receive a stipend from the state to help the children they serve, however it does not cover all the expenses..

“That only covers about 46 to 56 percent of the cost of running the program, so those donations make a huge difference for us, we would not be able to provide the services that we provide without them, we rely on them,” said Glasco.

When these children are in situations without electricity or the water shuts off it can traumatize them, so Catholic Charities does not want that trauma following them into their shelter as it’s suppose to be a safe place for them.

They say the way they are doing this campaign allows them to keep almost 100 percent of the money as there is no one overhead.

“This campaign was done as cost efficiently as we can, the main reason being we’ve got to be very mindful of our donors gifts and being good stewards of their dollars, so the majority of what we get will go to this campaign to keep the lights on,” said Gulde.

There are several different giving levels for donations.

It starts at $15, which pays for one utility a day or the most generous gift is a $1500 gift, which covers all utilities for a month.

They say they are grateful for any donation amount, as amount helps.

If you want to donate, click here.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.