Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert Connections
Health Connections
Contests
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Panhandle Deals
Advertisement

Amber Alert issued for missing 6-year-old child in North Carolina

By Dave Jordan and Gray News staff
Published: Jan. 7, 2022 at 5:35 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN/Gray News) - A statewide Amber Alert has been issued for a child who hasn’t been seen since early Thursday evening.

Police said 6-year-old Amari Christiansen was last seen in the area of Holiday City Mobile Home Park around 5:45 p.m. Thursday, WITN reported.

Amari is described as being a Black male approximately 4-feet tall and weighing about 80 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing a dark navy blue coat, black long sleeve shirt with the wording “Game On,” blue sweatpants and black shoes. Amari is also believed to carrying his Power Ranger Backpack and a lunch box with either Minecraft or Paw Patrol.

If anyone has seen Amari or knows his whereabouts, they should contact the Jacksonville Police Department at 910-938-6414 or Crime Stoppers at 910-938-3273.

Copyright 2022 WITN via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Sharks led 29-0 after one quarter, 56-0 at halftime and 80-0 after three quarters.
School apologizes for 92-4 win in girls’ hoops, coach suspended
37-year-old Fabian Saldana III, arrested for Tulia homicide (Source: Tulia Police Department)
Law enforcement arrests man in Amarillo for Tulia homicide
Amarillo police have arrested two people for stealing catalytic converters near Soncy Road...
Amarillo police arrested 2 people for stealing catalytic converters near Soncy Road
Nathan Leigh Willis Sr.
Man wanted by Potter County officials for aggravated assault of a child
Jonathan Saenz, sentenced for drug and sexual assault charges (Source: 69th District Attorney's...
Moore County man sentenced for drugs, sexual assault charges

Latest News

The economy, though booming with increased consumer demand, still faces possible pitfalls.
US hiring may have rebounded last month before omicron surge
Mayor Lori Lightfoot, shown in a file photo, accused the union of politicizing a pandemic,...
Chicago nixes school for 3rd day as virus, union debate rage
A battle over classroom safety leads to a third day of closures for most Chicago city schools.
Chicago cancels classes for 3rd day
Police are asking for the public's help in finding a man who shot and killed a leashed...
Man wanted for shooting, killing leashed dog