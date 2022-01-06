Traffic detour on 34th Avenue for water main repair

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - A temporary traffic detour starts today for 34th Avenue between Travis and Ong Streets.

The detour will allow for the repair of a water main break.

Traffic will be detoured around 34th from Travis and Moss St. to Ong street.

Both eastbound lanes are closed due to construction.

In addition, both westbound lanes will be closed for repair of the water main.

Repairs are expected to be complete by Friday, with paving of the roads to be completed by next Wednesday.

