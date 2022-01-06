Who's Hiring?
Thursday’s Forecast: Bitterly cold morning

Wind Chills of -5 to -15 through the mid morning hours
Forecast high's this afternoon
Forecast high's this afternoon
By Adrian Campa
Published: Jan. 6, 2022 at 4:27 AM CST
Dangerously cold wind chill values are in store for everyone across the region this morning ranging from -5 to -15 through the mid-morning hours. You will need to bundle up to make sure you cover any exposed skin (wear a hat, gloves, scarf, heavy winter coat) and stay inside as frostbite can set in in less than 25 minutes. Don’t forget to bring pets inside! If you are cold, they are cold! Flurries are possible this morning but by the afternoon we’ll see clearing skies.

