Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert Connections
Health Connections
Contests
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Panhandle Deals
Advertisement

Texas congressman questions whether U.S. Capitol is prepared for future attacks

Rep. Pete Sessions (R-TX) says lawmakers and police need answers about Jan. 6, 2021.
Texas congressman questions whether U.S. Capitol is prepared for future attacks
Texas congressman questions whether U.S. Capitol is prepared for future attacks
By David Ade
Published: Jan. 6, 2022 at 12:00 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - Marking a year since Jan. 6 2021, Congressman Pete Sessions (R-TX) is questioning whether law enforcement here on Capitol Hill is better equipped to handle any future threats.

Sessions said, “I believe today still have a Capitol Hill police department that they would tell you that they are untrained and unprepared for even a similar circumstance.”

Sessions said Capitol Police haven’t been given operation support and training.

On Tuesday, Capitol security officials spoke at a press conference.

U.S. Capitol Police Chief Tom Manger said, “The United States Capitol Police as an organization is stronger and better prepared to carry out its mission today than it was before January 6th of last year.”

Sessions said lawmakers still don’t have answers how the Capitol could come under such an attack like what happened on Jan. 6. He questions the leadership of Speaker Nancy Pelosi and said the House Select Committee tasked with seeking answers is entirely political.

When it comes to those who broke into the Capitol on Jan. 6, Sessions is advocating for their rights for a speedy trial and humane treatment but is not defending their actions.

Sessions said, “If we want to heal our country. Let’s pay the price. Let the people know they need to be held accountable by going to jail and then let the court system and the judges figure that out.”

Sessions was one of the 147 Republicans who initially objected to certifying Arizona’s electoral vote count before Capitol Police were overwhelmed forcing the House and Senate chambers to be evacuated.

Copyright 2022 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jurney Cain, missing from Potter County
15-year-old girl has been found
Amarillo police arrest 2 after narcotics search warrant (Source: APD)
Amarillo police arrest 2 after narcotics search warrant
The Tulia Police Department and Texas Rangers are investigating a shooting that left one man...
Tulia police, Texas Rangers investigating shooting that left 1 man dead
Officials say the Cochise County Attorney’s Office has indicted 34-year-old Melissa Green and...
Couple left 11-year-old son home alone for weeks, deputies say
Catherine Rose Linton, facing federal drug charges after traffic stop in Sherman County...
Woman charged with having $87,000 worth of meth after Sherman County traffic stop

Latest News

KFDA News at Six
Amarillo adjusts to new citizenship verification system
KFDA News at Six
Potter County Commissioner’s Court listens to recommended changes for next year’s elections
The Division of Elections is counting absentee ballots for the 2020 primaries. (08/25/20)
Potter County Republican Party asks commissioners to change electronic voting to paper
DISTRICT
VIDEO: Secretary of State lists district Judge candidates, 3 out of 4 contested
KFDA
2nd Cup: Watch Area Sports Live With TPSN