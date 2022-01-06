Randall’s Leah Garcia signs to play softball at Colorado Christian University

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Randall Lady Raiders softball team celebrated National Signing day for senior Leah Garcia who committed to Colorado Christian University on Monday.

She plays third baseman, catcher and shortstop at Randall giving DII CCU a lot of versatility on defense. Garcia is excited to join Colorado Christian University and play on the beautiful campus.

”I really just fell in love with the campus and the coach. I went down there to practice and really loved the girls. I’ll really enjoy it down there. It’s really beautiful. You can see the mountains right behind the field, but the whole campus is just really pretty.”

Garcia plans on studying nursing at CCU.

