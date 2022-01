AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Randall County Sheriff’s Office and Randall County Fire Department will be hosting the Cornhole Madness Tournament on Saturday Feb. 19.

The event will start at 9:00 a.m. at the Happy State Bank Event Center.

To sign up for the event, click here.

We are excited to announce the return of the RCSO and RCFD Cornhole Madness Tournament! All proceeds go to the Employee... Posted by Randall County Sheriff's Office on Monday, January 3, 2022

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.